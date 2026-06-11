Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses 1,310 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In Past 24 Hours In War Against Ukraine

Russian Army Loses 1,310 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In Past 24 Hours In War Against Ukraine


2026-06-11 01:06:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This information is posted on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian Armed Forces have also lost 12,010 (+6) tanks, 24,727 (+10) armored fighting vehicles, 43,787 (+74) artillery systems, 1,859 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,416 (+2) air defense systems, aircraft – 436 (+0), helicopters – 353 (+0), ground-based robotic systems – 1,628 (+9), tactical-level UAVs – 342,651 (+2,120), cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 105,498 (+326), and specialized equipment – 4,277 (+10).

Read also: Three injured, homes damaged in Zaporizhzhia region after Russian attack

Data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 10, as of 10:00 p.m., there were 196 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines.

MENAFN11062026000193011044ID1111242382



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search