Russian Army Loses 1,310 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In Past 24 Hours In War Against Ukraine
The Russian Armed Forces have also lost 12,010 (+6) tanks, 24,727 (+10) armored fighting vehicles, 43,787 (+74) artillery systems, 1,859 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,416 (+2) air defense systems, aircraft – 436 (+0), helicopters – 353 (+0), ground-based robotic systems – 1,628 (+9), tactical-level UAVs – 342,651 (+2,120), cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 105,498 (+326), and specialized equipment – 4,277 (+10).Read also: Three injured, homes damaged in Zaporizhzhia region after Russian attack
Data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on June 10, as of 10:00 p.m., there were 196 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment