Stantek Contract Manufacturing Helps Oems Reduce Wire Harness Program Risk Through Early Engineering

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 8, 2026 7:19 am - US-Based, Engineering-focused manufacturing support helps OEMs identify specification and manufacturability risks before production begins

STANTON, KY - June, 2026 - OEM manufacturers across defense, robotics, aerospace, marine, and industrial sectors are placing greater emphasis on early-stage engineering review as wire harness specification issues continue to create production delays, redesign costs, and long-term reliability concerns across complex equipment platforms.

To support OEMs addressing these challenges, Stantek Contract Manufacturing provides engineering-focused support for custom wire harness and cable assembly manufacturing programs, helping customers identify manufacturability and performance risks before production begins.

Many wire harness failures originate during specification and prototype stages rather than on the production floor. Conductor sizing, connector compatibility, routing strategy, strain relief, and environmental exposure requirements can significantly impact long-term assembly performance in high-vibration, high-temperature, and mission-critical operating environments.

Stantek Contract Manufacturing works with OEM engineering and procurement teams during initial consultation and prototyping stages to provide manufacturability feedback, rapid prototyping support, and low-to-mid-volume manufacturing for complex wire harness and cable assembly applications. By identifying specification risks before production begins, Stantek helps OEMs reduce prototype iterations, shorten time-to-production, and improve long-term assembly reliability.

“Our role is to act as an extension of our customers' engineering team - reviewing specifications, identifying manufacturability risks, and building prototypes quickly so OEMs can move from design to production with confidence. OEM engineering teams are under increasing pressure to reduce program risk and accelerate production timelines, and early engineering collaboration is one of the most effective ways to support that goal.”

(Lori Schrider, Head of Marketing, Stantek Contract Manufacturing)

As demand continues to grow for responsive U.S.-based manufacturing partners capable of supporting evolving OEM production requirements, Stantek Contract Manufacturing continues to provide engineering-focused manufacturing support designed to improve production efficiency, flexibility, and assembly reliability across wire harness and cable assembly programs.

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About Stantek Contract Manufacturing

Stantek Contract Manufacturing is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in custom wire harnesses, cable assemblies, and electro-mechanical assemblies for OEMs across aerospace, military, robotics, marine, medical, industrial automation, and technology industries. Headquartered in Stanton, Kentucky, the company provides engineering consultation, rapid prototyping support, and low-to-mid-volume manufacturing while maintaining ISO 9001:2015 by Smithers Quality Assessments. View Certificate, IPC/WHMA-A-620, J-STD-001, and ITAR/DDTC compliance standards.