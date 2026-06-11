When Life Comes Full Circle - Our Founder Judges Ilead College's Flagship Advertising Competition

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 8, 2026 8:07 am - Founder Arjuni Nag had the honor of serving as a judge at Managedia, ILead College's flagship inter-college fest, where aspiring ad-makers from across Bengal showcased their creativity through innovative ad films on everyday products.

There are moments in your professional journey that remind you why you started. For our Founder, Arjuni Nag, being invited by ILead College as a Judge for their flagship competition at Managedia, their prestigious inter-college fest, was exactly one of those moments.

Walking into that room, surrounded by young, eager ad-makers from across colleges in Bengal, Arjuni found something deeply familiar - the same raw fire, the same fearless creativity, the same hunger that once drove him when he first stepped into the world of advertising. Life, as they say, has a beautiful way of coming full circle.

The competition was nothing short of remarkable. Participants were tasked with crafting ad films on everyday objects - a hammer, a dustbin, a powerbank, Maaza, Canon, and more. What unfolded was a masterclass in imagination. These weren't just student projects; they were windows into how the next generation thinks, feels, and communicates.

After much deliberation, Arjuni awarded the winning title to an all-girls team from Sri Shikshayatan College, whose ad film stood out for its sharp concept, emotional storytelling, and flawless execution. A well-deserved win.

Beyond judging, Arjuni took a moment to speak to the entire group - encouraging them to stay curious, embrace failure as a tool, and never let the industry dull their instincts. "Your ideas are your biggest asset. Protect them. Sharpen them. Never stop making."

We are deeply grateful to ILead College for this wonderful opportunity. This is just the beginning - we genuinely look forward to building a more meaningful relationship with the college, opening doors for internships and real-world exposure for these bright minds.

The future of advertising is in great hands. And we can't wait to be part of that journey.

Inspiring moments like these remind us why we do what we do. Judging the Managedia competition not only highlighted the incredible talent emerging from Bengal's colleges but also reinforced the importance of nurturing creativity, curiosity, and resilience in the next generation. As we continue to support and guide young advertisers, we are confident that the future of the industry is in capable, imaginative hands. Together, through mentorship, collaboration, and real-world opportunities, we can help these bright minds transform their ideas into meaningful impact.