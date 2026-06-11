Ian Black Real Estate Donates $15,000 To Forty Carrots Family Center

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 8, 2026 1:27 pm - Contribution will support the organization's commitment to providing accessible programming to families in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (June 5, 2026) - Ian Black Real Estate, a boutique commercial real estate services firm located in Sarasota, has donated $15,000 to nonprofit Forty Carrots Family Center. The funding will support Forty Carrots Family Center in its ongoing commitment to providing accessible programming to families throughout Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties, regardless of economic status.

Jag Grewal, CCIM, SIOR, partner at Ian Black Real Estate, serves on the Forty Carrots board of trustees. The company selected the organization to receive funds through the Ian Black Real Estate Charitable Foundation, a donor-advised fund that empowers partners at Ian Black Real Estate to make charitable contributions on behalf of the firm.

“Our workplace is our second home, and that philosophy extends directly into how we view and support the community around us,” said Grewal.“We believe we have an inherent responsibility as community leaders to help shape a healthy, peaceful and sustainable environment where everyone can live and thrive. Forty Carrots does phenomenal, foundational work for families in our region, and it is an honor to support their critical mission.”

Forty Carrots Family Center nurtures healthy child and family development, strengthening families and preventing abuse, neglect, and other childhood trauma. Parenting Education, child and family therapy and preschool education programs are rooted in a whole-family approach, supporting families from pregnancy through young adulthood.

“This is critical funding for us in our goal to serve all families regardless of their ability to pay,” said Michelle Kapreilian, CEO of Forty Carrots Family Center.“We are so grateful to have Jag as a supporter and a board member with his amazing heart and strategy for pushing our mission forward. And Ian Black Real Estate as a company supporting us means so much to us.”

The Ian Black Real Estate Charitable Foundation is managed by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which oversees more than 900 funds and has invested over $300 million in community grants. Ian Black Real Estate has previously used its foundation to donate to All Faiths Food Bank, The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, Asolo Repertory Theatre, The Players Center for Performing Arts and other charities.

About Ian Black Real Estate

Ian Black Real Estate (IBRE) is a boutique commercial real estate brokerage firm located in Sarasota, Fla. The firm is one of the largest commercial brokerage firms in Southwest Florida and boasts a deep knowledge of the commercial real estate market in Sarasota and Manatee counties and the surrounding area. For more information, visit

About SIOR

SIOR is the leading global professional office and industrial real estate organization that certifies commercial real estate service providers with the exclusive SIOR designation, based on achievement, knowledge, accountability and ethical standards. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for SIOR. Today, there are more than 3,200 members in 685 cities and 36 countries. For more information, visit