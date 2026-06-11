THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Father's Day Sales On Dash Cam Lineup

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 8, 2026 7:34 pm - Limited-time promotions in the U.S. and Canada offer discounts on select THINKWARE dash cams ahead of Father's Day and the summer driving season.

San Francisco, CA – June 8, 2026 – THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced its Father's Day sales in the United States and Canada, offering limited-time discounts on select models across its dash cam lineup.

The promotions will run from June 8 through June 21 in the U.S. and June 12 through June 21 in Canada through THINKWARE's website. The sale includes discounts on several of THINKWARE's most popular models, ranging from budget friendly, entry-level dash cams to premium dual-channel systems with advanced parking surveillance and connected features.

Featured U.S. Father's Day Offers (THINKWARE's website only)

- U3000 PRO – Sale: $549.99 (MSRP: $579.99): The latest version of THINKWARE's flagship dash cam lineup featuring true 4K front and 2K rear recording, Dual HDR processing, intelligent parking surveillance features, LTE connectivity support, and enhanced nighttime image quality.

- ARC 900 – Sale: $369.99 (MSRP: $419.99): THINKWARE's newest ARC-series model records 4K UHD front video and 2K QHD rear video at up to 60 frames per second. Features include dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS functionality, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display.

- U3000 – Sale: $459.99 (MSRP: $549.99): A cutting-edge dual-channel dash cam that revolutionizes parking surveillance with features such as 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Other THINKWARE models on sale in the US on THINKWARE's website include the F70 PRO ($99.99), Q200 ($159.99), ARC ($189.99) and U3000 ($459.99).

Featured Canada Father's Day Offers (THINKWARE's website only)

- U3000 PRO – Sale: CAD $699.00 (MSRP: CAD $749.99): THINKWARE's latest flagship dash cam featuring true 4K front recording, advanced parking surveillance technology, Dual HDR processing, and LTE-ready connected functionality.

- ARC 900 – Sale: CAD $549.99 (MSRP: CAD $589.99): Featuring 4K UHD front recording and 2K QHD rear recording at up to 60 frames per second, the ARC900 includes dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS features, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display.

- ARC – Sale: CAD $249.99 (MSRP: CAD $349.99): ARC is designed for drivers seeking reliable daily protection. ARC delivers high-quality 2K QHD front and rear recording, advanced parking surveillance capabilities, and seamless smartphone connectivity in a compact form factor.

Other THINKWARE models on sale in Canada on THINKWARE's website include the F70 PRO (CAD $99.99), Q200 (CAD $249.99) and U3000 (CAD $579.99).

“Father's Day and the start of summer travel season mean more families and drivers spending extended time on the road,” said a THINKWARE representative.“With more miles comes more unpredictability, which is why we wanted to make it easier for fathers and families alike to upgrade to added protection and peace of mind before summer travel picks up.”

The Father's Day promotions will be available for a limited time while supplies last. For more information, visit

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.