Bigbank AS Results For May 2026

The loan portfolio increased by 50 million euros during the month. Growth was driven by the business loan portfolio, which grew by 32 million euros, the home loan portfolio, which increased by 13 million euros, and the consumer loan portfolio, which grew by 5 million euros.



The deposit portfolio grew by 64 million euros in May. Growth was mainly driven by term deposits, which increased by 55 million euros. As a positive development, the number of customers actively using Bigbank for daily banking continued to grow at an accelerating pace, alongside an increase in current account balances. Current account balances grew by 10 million euros during the month. As of the end of May, the volume of the savings deposit portfolio remained close to the level recorded at the end of April.



The expanding loan portfolio was the main driver of net interest income growth. Although the 6‐month Euribor, which has remained at approximately 2.5% in recent months, has not yet had a significant impact on interest income - a higher interest rate environment will increasingly affect both interest income and interest expenses over time. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 7.0 million euros over the first five months of the year.



The credit quality of the loan portfolio remained strong. Despite the significant growth in the loan portfolio, the total expense on the net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions decreased by 3.3 million euros (-49%) compared to the first five months of the previous year. The share of non‐performing loans (Stage 3) improved further, declining from 4.3% in recent months to 4.2% of total loan receivables.



Bigbank employed 682 people at the end of May. Team expansion and salary growth resulted in a 3.8‐million‐euro increase in personnel expenses in the first five months of the year compared to the same period last year. Administrative expenses increased by 1.3 million euros over the same period.



Net profit for May amounted to 4.1 million euros. The increase in net interest income driven by business growth, together with the decline in expected credit loss expenses resulting from the strong quality of the loan portfolio, had a more positive impact on profitability than the increase in personnel and administrative expenses. Nevertheless, net profit for the Group for the first five months of the year declined by 0.6 million euros compared to the same period in 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a 2.6‐million‐euro impairment of the Group's agricultural land recognised in the first quarter. Excluding this impairment, net profit for the first five months would have increased by 2.0 million euros.



Bigbank's key financial indicators for May 2026: