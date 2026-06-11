Elis Joins The Board Of The UN Global Compact Network France

Puteaux, June 11, 2026 – Elis, a global leader in circular services, today announces that the company is joining the Board of the United Nations Global Compact – Network France.

A signatory to the Global Compact since 2006, Elis has demonstrated for the past twenty years its commitment to the Ten Principles of the United Nations on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

By joining the Board, the Group is strengthening its involvement in the UN Global Compact – Network France, the initiative's largest local network, bringing together more than 2,300 members across the country. Alongside other committed stakeholders, Elis intends to actively support organizations' transformation and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) integration at the core of corporate strategies.

This appointment is in line with Elis's CSR strategy, reflecting daily commitment of its teams and highlighting the benefits of the Group's circular business model.

Commenting on the announcement, Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board of Elis, said:

“We are honored to join the Board of the United Nations Global Compact – Network France. This engagement is fully aligned with our values and business model. This appointment is both a recognition of our involvement and an opportunity to more actively contribute, alongside other committed stakeholders, to a more sustainable economy.”

About the United Nations Global Compact

Special initiative launched in 2000 by United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, the United Nations Global Compact is a call for companies around the world to align their practices and strategies with Ten Principles, derived from the fundamental texts of the United Nations. These principles provide a foundation to help achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the United Nations' action plan for a more sustainable world by 2030.

About the Global Compact – Network France

As the official French relay of the United Nations Global Compact, the UN Global Compact – Network France brings together more than 2,300 members across the country. Its mission is to support the implementation of the Ten Principles of the Global Compact - as well as the 17 SDGs - within the French business sector. This voluntary CSR commitment helps align the French private sector with the 2030 Agenda, and more specifically with the Paris Agreements.

(in French only)

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers and employees.



To know more about Elis CSR Strategy and roadmap:

/sustainability/our-csr-strategy

Contacts

Claire Bottineau

CSR Director

Tél: + 33 (0)1 75 49 96 25 – ...

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Tél: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Tél: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

20260611 - Elis joins the Board of the UN Global Compact – Network France