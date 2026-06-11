12 Years Of Kisan Samriddhi: PM Modi Reaffirms Govt's Commitment To Welfare, Prosperity Of Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) As the NDA government completed 12 years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reaffirmed his government's commitment to the welfare and prosperity of farmers, describing them as the backbone of the nation's food security, nutrition, and economic growth.

Taking to the social media platform X with a hashtag '#12YearsOfKisanSamriddhi', the Prime Minister said that farmers play a crucial role in ensuring the country's food security and prosperity.

PM Modi said, "Our farmer brothers and sisters are the pillars of the nation's food security, nutrition, and prosperity. Our government is leaving no stone unturned to make their lives as easy as possible. Numerous initiatives, such as the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Crop Insurance Scheme, are both safeguarding their income and empowering agriculture. The PM-KUSUM scheme has made solar energy available for farming and has also reduced agricultural costs."

In another post, the Prime Minister said that Kisan Credit Cards have emerged as an important tool for farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen.

The Prime Minister said, "Kisan Credit Cards are proving extremely useful to farmers, livestock farmers, and fishermen, providing easy access to low-interest loans for their agricultural needs and other needs. Our "Seed to Market" initiative is also proving very effective in ensuring fair prices for their crops."

He further stated that the welfare of farmers is their top priority and said, "The welfare of farmers is our top priority. Therefore, we have consistently focused on providing them with modern agricultural facilities. Campaigns related to drones, soil health cards, and natural fertilisers are also helping farmers increase crop productivity."

Over the past 12 years, the Narendra Modi government has launched several programmes aimed at enhancing farmers' income and strengthening the agricultural sector. Among them, the PM-KISAN scheme has emerged as one of the country's largest welfare initiatives. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, eligible farmers receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually, transferred directly to their bank accounts.

According to official figures, more than Rs 4.28 lakh crore has been transferred to nearly 9.5 crore farmer families under the scheme.

The government has also introduced programmes such as the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana and the National Livestock Mission to create additional sources of income for farmers. Meanwhile, initiatives like the PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and the Soil Health Card Scheme have contributed to improved irrigation facilities and better soil management.

Since 2014-15, nearly 26 crore Soil Health Cards have been issued across the country up to March this year. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has benefited nearly 23 crore farmers through crop insurance claims amounting to approximately Rs 1.92 lakh crore.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana is also providing a monthly assured pension of Rs 3,000 to small and marginal farmers. Beneficiaries have welcomed the scheme, saying it offers financial security and support during old age.

The government noted that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been fixed at 1.5 times the cost of production for major crops, providing farmers with better returns. Supported by these initiatives, India's foodgrain production has risen from 265 million tonnes in 2013-14 to around 358 million tonnes in 2024-25.

India has also emerged as the world's largest rice producer, surpassing China with a record production of more than 154 million tonnes. The government said these achievements reflect the growing contribution of Indian farmers, who today are not only cultivators but also key drivers of national growth and economic development.