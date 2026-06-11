Anupam Kher Learns Why Appearances Can Be Deceiving During Flight Encounter

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a heartwarming story from a flight that left him with a powerful lesson about kindness, empathy, and the dangers of judging people by their appearance.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Special 26' actor recalled meeting a fellow passenger named David during a flight from Goa to Mumbai and admitted that he initially made assumptions about him based solely on his looks. In his caption, Anupam said he learned an important life lesson from the fellow passenger during a flight. He thanked David for teaching him that kindness can be hidden behind appearances and that one should not judge people too quickly.

The 'Tanvi the Great' actor wrote,“Thank you, David, for the lesson! Life is full of lessons. Last week, on a flight from Goa to Mumbai, I learned one. In the picture is David. When David boarded the flight, many people looked at him because he was overweight. He came and sat across the aisle from me. In the middle of the flight, he opened his bag, took out a huge collection of chocolates and sweets, and then walked towards the washroom.”

"I exchanged a glance with the gentleman sitting next to him and said,“He shouldn't eat so much sweets and chocolates!” This was said out of concern! The gentleman smiled and replied,“Well, that's probably why he looks the way he does. A little while later, David came back, gathered all the sweets, and handed them over to the cabin crew.”

The post further read,“I was surprised. So I told him,“I must confess, I thought you were going to eat all those chocolates yourself, and that's why you were overweight.” He smiled and said, "I don't blame you for thinking like that! I have a medical condition. But I used to work with airlines, and I know what cabin crew members go through every day. So I like to bring them something sweet whenever I travel.

"What an outstanding human being. And what a lesson for me. How quickly we judge people. How easily we create stories about them without knowing anything about their lives. Thank you, David, for reminding me that kindness is often hidden behind appearances, and that the best people are sometimes the ones we understand the least. I asked him for a pic! He obliged! Thank you for the lesson my friend! (sic)

Professionally, Anupam Kher was last seen on the big screen in the film“Tanvi: The Great," which he also directed and starred in alongside Shubhangi Dutt.