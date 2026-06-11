Hina Khan Congratulates PM Modi, Says Modern India Can Be Defined As 'Before Modi' & 'After Modi'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office, further stating that few eras in modern India can be defined as clearly as "Before Modi" and "After Modi."

Taking to her social media account, Hina shared a lengthy note praising the Prime Minister's leadership and highlighting what she described as India's transformation under his tenure.

She wrote,“12 Years. One Vision. A New India. Today, our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji completes 12 years in office and becomes the longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history to serve consecutive elected terms.”

She added,“His leadership has transformed the way India believes, functions, shines, and leads. He has made possible for this nation what many once thought impossible. Few eras in modern India can be defined more clearly than "Before Modi" and "After Modi."

She further wrote,“Under his leadership, India has found a renewed sense of confidence, purpose, and ambition. From infrastructure and innovation to global influence and national pride, India today stands stronger and closer than ever to the dream of a Viksit Bharat. As citizens, we are privileged to witness and participate in this historic journey of transformation.”

The actress further wrote,“Heartiest congratulations to Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on this remarkable milestone.

Kartavya and Seva are not merely his principles, they are his legacy Hind @narendramodi.”

The actress's post comes as Prime Minister Modi completed 12 years in office, a milestone she described as a historic journey of transformation for the country.

Hina's husband, producer Rocky Jaiswal, has also often expressed admiration for Prime Minister Modi and has publicly shared posts appreciating many government initiatives over the years on his social media account.

On the professional front, Hina has remained one of television's most popular faces, having risen to fame with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' before she went on to feature in shows such as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and reality shows including 'Bigg Boss 11' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

Recently, Hina made headlines after reacting to fellow television star Shilpa Shinde's confession to having falsely accused producer Sanjay Kohli of molestation, a decade ago

During an appearance on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Shilpa spoke about the molestation case she had filed against the 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' producer years ago, confessing that it was false and she has lied owing to tough circumstances created by the makers back then.

Hina later criticized Shilpa's comments and questioned the implications of making such statements publicly, sparking a debate on social media.

–IANS

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