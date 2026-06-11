Katrina Kaif Planning Comeback After Motherhood Break? OTT Debut Buzz Excites Fans

Katrina Kaif may soon be ready to return to acting after taking time away from the spotlight to focus on motherhood. The actress, who welcomed her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal in late 2025, has largely stayed away from new film commitments, choosing to spend quality time with her family.

Now, reports suggest that Katrina has started reading scripts again and is considering a comeback in the second half of 2027.

Katrina taking her time with the right project

According to reports, Katrina is not rushing into signing a film. Instead, she is carefully evaluating opportunities that align with her current priorities as both an actor and a mother. Sources indicate that she wants a project that offers a strong role while also allowing her to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

The actress was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi in 2024. Since then, she has not announced any new acting ventures.

Is an OTT debut on the cards?

Interestingly, Katrina is reportedly open to exploring streaming platforms for the first time in her career. Industry insiders claim she has been considering web films and series, making an OTT debut a real possibility.

With several leading Bollywood stars finding success in the digital space, fans are already excited about the idea of seeing Katrina headline a streaming project. While nothing has been finalised, reports suggest she is actively looking for content-driven roles.

Family remains her top priority

For now, Katrina continues to enjoy life away from film sets. Her recent social media posts offered glimpses of family vacations, parenting moments and everyday joys. While fans eagerly await an official announcement, the actress appears focused on finding the perfect project before stepping back into the limelight.