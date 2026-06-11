FIFA WC: When And Where To Watch Mexico Vs South Africa In India, Know All Details
By a twist of fate, the clash is a reverse repeat of the opening game of the 2010 tournament, when Bafana Bafana were the host nation.
South Africa secured their place at a fourth global showpiece by finishing top of Group C in CAF qualifying.
How to watch Mexico v South Africa live in India
Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.
Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
Key details
Date and kick-off time: Friday, June 12 12:30 AM (IST).
Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)
VAR: Nicolas Gallo (Colombia)
Squads:
Mexico
Goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Rangel.
Defenders: Edson Alvarez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Jorge Sanchez, Mateo Chavez.
Midfielders: Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Orbelin Pineda.
Forwards: Alexis Vega, Armando Gonzalez, Cesar Huerta, Guillermo Martinez, Julian Quinones, Raul Jimenez, Santiago Gimenez.
South Africa
Goalkeepers: Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss, Ronwen Williams.
Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, Khulumani Ndamane, Thabang Matuludi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Bradley Cross, Olwethy Makhanya.
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha, Jayden Adams.
Forwards: Themba Zwane, Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko, Tshepang Moremi.
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