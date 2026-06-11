Revathy Pays Tribute To Bharathirajaa: He Moulded My Career, Performances

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Veteran actress-filmmaker Revathy paid an emotional tribute to filmmaker Bharathiraja, remembering how his films shaped both her career and her craft.

Revathy shared a string of images of herself from Bharathirajaa's films such as Mann Vasanai, Pudumai Penn, Oru Kaidiyin Diary and Taj Mahal.

Calling him the foundation of the actor she is today, she bid farewell to her mentor as she wrote:“#bharathiraja Memories of Bharathirajaa sir who moulded my career and my performances... Mann Vasanai, Pudumai Penn, Oru Kaidiyin Diary and finally Taj Mahal. Each film taught me to perform differently. A foundation that has made me the actor I am today... RIP to my Guru.”

One of Tamil cinema's iconic directors Bharathirajaa passed aged 84. He had been battling health issues for some time now.

The director, who was honoured with the Padma Shri, has won several state and National Awards. In fact, he won the Tamil Nadu government's state award for best direction for his very first film, '16 Vayathinile', which featured Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the lead.

The director, who has directed around 44 films in his illustrious career, has delivered several cult classics including the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer 'Mudhal Mariyadhai', 'Mann Vasanai', 'Pudhumai Penn', 'Vedham Pudhithu', 'Kizhakku Cheemaiyile', 'Karuthamma' and 'Nadodi Thendral'.

Apart from directing, Bharathiraja was also a brilliant actor. He made his debut as an actor in Kallukkul Eeram and then went on to act in several movies, including Nizhalgal, Dhaavani Kanavugal, Idhayam, Aayudha Ezhuthu, Rettai Suzhi, Pandiya Naadu, Seethakaadhi, Maanaadu, Eeswaran, and Thiruchitrambalam.

Revathy is known for her works predominantly in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, in addition to Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films.

She is known for her versatility, natural acting, and ability to portray strong, relatable women. She has received numerous accolades, including three National Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and a Kerala State Film Award. In 1993, she was honoured with the Kalaimamani, the highest civilian award in the state of Tamil Nadu.