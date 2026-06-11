Amit Shah To Attend Signing Of Assam-Nagaland Oil Exploration Mou

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to attend the signing of a significant tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Centre and the governments of Assam and Nagaland on Thursday evening for the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas along the border between the two northeastern states.

The agreement is expected to be signed around 6:30 pm at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office here in the national capital in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, as well as officials concerned in the Ministry and from both states.

Significance of the Agreement

Officials said the agreement aims to facilitate the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas along the Assam-Nagaland border, marking a crucial step toward regional cooperation and economic development.

"Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri AmitShah will attend the Tripartite MoU between the Government of Nagaland, Government of Assam, and the Government of India for Exploration and Production of Crude Oil and Natural Gas along the Assam-Nagaland border," Home Minister's Office (HMO) posted on X.

The MoU is expected to pave the way for unlocking hydrocarbon potential in the resource-rich Assam-Nagaland border areas, which have remained underutilised due to long-standing inter-state boundary issues.

Officials said the initiative reflects the Centre's commitment to fostering cooperative federalism while ensuring energy security and economic growth in the northeast region. The presence of the Union Home Minister underscores the strategic importance of the agreement, both in terms of resolving disputes and boosting investment in the energy sector.

Framework for Cooperation

The collaboration is also seen as a confidence-building measure between Assam and Nagaland, which have historically faced tensions over territorial claims. Officials indicate that the agreement will outline mechanisms for joint exploration, revenue sharing, and maintaining law and order during operations.

Broader Strategic Impact

It is also expected to involve public sector and private energy companies, creating employment opportunities and enhancing infrastructure in the region. The Centre has been actively encouraging northeastern states to tap into their natural resources while ensuring environmental safeguards and local participation.

With energy demand on the rise and the government pushing for domestic production, the agreement between Centre, Assam and Nagaland holds strategic significance for India's long-term energy roadmap. The agreement signing is anticipated to witness senior officials from all three stakeholders, signalling a united approach toward development and stability in the Northeast. (ANI)

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