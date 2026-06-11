Delhi Gets Relief From Heat Rain, Dust Storm, Strong Winds Likely

Residents of the national capital experienced a pleasant change in weather on Thursday, as a shift in conditions provided much-needed relief from the scorching heat that has been sweeping the region.

Delhi Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky, which is likely to become generally cloudy towards the afternoon. The weather department has predicted a spell of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and a dust storm. Strong winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are expected towards the evening or night.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 40°C to 42°C and 27°C to 29°C, respectively. The minimum and maximum temperatures will remain near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places over Delhi," the IMD stated.

Regarding the wind patterns, the IMD noted that the predominant surface wind is likely to blow from the southwest with speeds reaching up to 20 kmph during the morning hours. "The wind speed will increase, reaching up to 25 kmph from the southwest direction during the afternoon. By evening and night, the wind speed is expected to decrease to around 22 kmph, shifting to an easterly direction," the IMD added.

Hailstorm Alert Issued

The national capital is also likely to witness isolated hailstorm activity, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its weather bulletin, the IMD stated that Delhi, along with Haryana and Chandigarh, is expected to experience hailstorms during June 11-12. The weather office has also extended this alert to several other parts of North India. "Isolated hailstorm activity is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh on June 11th and 12th," the IMD said.

Wet Spell Over Northwest India

Northwest India is likely to witness a wet spell till June 13 under the influence of a Western Disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD data, the region is expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph and hailstorms, specifically on June 11 and 12. "Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, a wet spell is likely over Northwest India until June 13. There is a possibility of thunderstorms with gusty winds (50-60 kmph) and hailstorms on June 11 and 12," the IMD stated. (ANI)

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