Amarnath Yatra: J&K Police Boost Security With Special SOG Teams

Ahead of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified security preparations in the region by carrying out a combing and sanitisation operation in Jammu. The special operation was conducted jointly by Women Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel along with men SOG teams as part of heightened security measures for the annual pilgrimage, officials said. Security forces carried out extensive searches in sensitive areas to ensure a secure environment for pilgrims and to rule out any potential security threats ahead of the Yatra. The ongoing preparedness includes area domination, surveillance, and coordinated deployment of security personnel across key routes and locations associated with the Yatra. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of pilgrims and have assured that all precautionary measures are being taken in view of the large-scale religious gathering expected in the coming weeks.

Amarnath Yatra 2024 Schedule

The annual Amarnath will officially begin on July 3 and is scheduled to conclude after 57 days on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The pilgrimage will commence simultaneously from the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Mock Drills to Test Preparedness

The exercise was aimed at testing the operational readiness, response mechanisms and coordination among various security agencies deployed for Yatra duties. The mock drill simulated different emergency scenarios, including evacuation procedures, crowd management, rescue operations and response to potential security contingencies, according to a release.

During the exercise, personnel of Anantnag Police and CAPFs demonstrated swift and coordinated action in handling the simulated situations.

The drill also focused on strengthening communication channels, inter-agency coordination and the effectiveness of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed during the Yatra.

Senior officers of Anantnag Police and CAPFs supervised the exercise and reviewed the performance of the participating personnel. They emphasised the importance of maintaining a high level of alertness, professionalism and coordination to ensure the safety and convenience of the pilgrims.

The successful conduct of the mock drill reflects the commitment of Anantnag Police and security forces towards ensuring robust security arrangements and seamless management of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026. Such preparedness exercises will continue in the coming days to further fine-tune operational capabilities and reinforce the overall security grid along the Yatra route, the release noted.

Anantnag Police remains dedicated to providing a safe and secure environment for all pilgrims undertaking the sacred pilgrimage, it stressed. (ANI)

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