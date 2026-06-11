BJD Slams Odisha BJP Govt's 2-Year Rule, Claims Widespread Anguish

BJD Criticises BJP Government's Performance

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Devi Prasad Mishra criticised the two-year rule of the Odisha BJP government under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and claimed that people across sections are unhappy with its performance.

He said the dissatisfaction is visible among citizens from all walks of life, stating, " Please do not take our reaction as opposition party. Take the reaction of the people from the ground level, from the city, from the village, from remote areas, from the tribals, from the scheduled castes, from the backward people, from the common citizen, from the middle class, from the women, from the college students, from the youth." Mishra further alleged widespread discontent, adding, "All are angry. They have deep anguish against the non-performance, misrule of the government, which has completely betrayed the hope of the people."

CM Majhi Highlights Development Initiatives

Earlier on Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi posted on X about the several decisions taken by the state cabinet focusing on development, infrastructure and creating new opportunities in the state. In a video shared, CM Majhi shared projects like NDRF Mundali Infrastructure Project, a 5,500-acre tourism land bank to unlock investment, jobs and new opportunities, Rs 194 crore Brutang Spillway to expand irrigation and empower farmers, Rs 440 crore water security project to strengthen Sambalpur's future, along with others. "Big decisions. Stronger infrastructure. Faster growth. The State Cabinet has approved a series of key proposals to accelerate development, strengthen critical infrastructure and create new opportunities across Odisha. We remain committed to building a Samruddha Odisha where the benefits of growth reach every citizen," the Odisha CM posted.

Cabinet Slashes Stamp Duty for EWS Housing

The Odisha state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, slashed stamp duty and registration fees for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) during its meeting on Tuesday. Under the new provisions, these charges have been reduced to 0.6%-0.7% for housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0 scheme. (ANI)

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