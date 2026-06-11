Gym Owner Shot, Attacked With Sharp Weapon In Pune Four Detained

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, June 11 (IANS) A gym owner was allegedly fired upon and assaulted with a sharp weapon in the Sahakar Nagar region of Pune. The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack, and police have apprehended four suspects related to the incident.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Sahakar Nagar Police Station, the victim, Yogesh Mahesh Banekar (33), had stopped his motorcycle near Bikaner Chowk at around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday to buy fruits when he was allegedly attacked by four men who arrived in two vehicles.

The complaint names the accused as Aditya Vishnu Thopte, Aniket Mahadev Shirsat, Rohit Santosh Nachare, and Lakhan alias Lucky Chandrakant Waghmare. The FIR states that the accused allegedly fired three rounds at Banekar with the intention of killing him. One of the bullets reportedly struck him on the back of his head.

According to the complaint, Banekar attempted to flee to save himself, but the attackers chased him. During the pursuit, one of the accused allegedly assaulted him on the head with a sharp-edged, axe-like weapon, causing severe injuries.

Following the attack, Banekar was rushed to Chinmaya Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Providing details about the incident, Pune Police Deputy Commissioner Milind Mohite said the shooting took place at around 10 p.m. within the jurisdiction of Sahakar Nagar Police Station. He said four individuals arrived in two vehicles and opened fire on the gym owner.

“The injured man has been admitted to the hospital and is responding to treatment,” Mohite said.

The police officer added that the motive behind the attack remains unclear and is being investigated. All four accused have been detained and are currently being questioned by the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.