Rain Lashes Ambala, Causes Severe Waterlogging And Traffic Disruption

A brief spell of rainfall early on Thursday morning led to severe waterlogging in several parts of Ambala, disrupting traffic movement and causing inconvenience to daily commuters. Roads were inundated shortly after the showers, slowing traffic and forcing pedestrians to wade through waterlogged streets. Visuals from the city showed vehicles moving through waterlogged stretches while commuters struggled to reach their destinations amid the adverse weather conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ambala is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers during the day. The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms and strong surface winds in the region.

Shift in Weather Across North India

The rainfall comes amid a significant shift in weather patterns across North India. After days of intense heat and heatwave conditions, several areas have started receiving pre-monsoon showers, bringing relief from soaring temperatures.

IMD Forecast for Delhi

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast unsettled weather conditions for Delhi as well. The national capital is likely to witness strong surface winds, very light to light rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph during the evening. During the night, wind speeds may reach 50-60 kmph in the form of thunder squalls. Temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain between 28 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this week, parts of Delhi-NCR experienced rainfall following a prolonged spell of scorching temperatures. The IMD has predicted that rainfall activity will expand across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan between June 10 and 14. The weather department has also indicated that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from June 11 onwards, bringing widespread changes in weather conditions.

Residents across North India have been advised to monitor weather updates closely as thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and isolated hailstorm activity are expected in several states over the coming days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)