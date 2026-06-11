Woman Held Hostage By Boyfriend Sends Secret Help Message Through Pizza Delivery App

In a remarkable incident that continues to be discussed years later, a woman in Florida used a pizza delivery app to secretly send a distress message to authorities while she and her children were allegedly being held hostage by her boyfriend. The quick thinking of both the woman and restaurant staff helped police intervene and bring the situation to a safe end.

Hostage situation led to desperate plea for help

The incident took place in 2015 when Cheryl Treadway and her three children were allegedly held against their will inside their Florida home by her boyfriend, Ethan Nickerson. Following an argument, Nickerson reportedly threatened the family with a knife, locked them inside the house, and took away Cheryl's phone.

Later, Cheryl managed to convince him to return the phone so she could order food. She reportedly attempted to contact emergency services but was unable to reach 911.

Secret message hidden in pizza order

Realising she had limited options, Cheryl opened a pizza delivery app and placed an order. In the comments section, she typed a message asking for help and requesting that police be sent to her address.

Because she had ordered from the restaurant before, her address details were already saved in the system. Staff members noticed the unusual message and immediately alerted local authorities, recognising that it could be a genuine emergency.

Police rescue family and arrest suspect

After receiving the tip, officers from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office rushed to the residence. They found Cheryl and her three children inside the home, while Nickerson was reportedly armed.

Following a brief standoff, police arrested Nickerson and safely rescued the family. The incident later gained widespread attention as an example of how technology, quick thinking, and alert service workers can help during emergencies. It has also been referenced in discussions about domestic violence awareness and emergency communication systems.