Three Injured, Homes Damaged In Zaporizhzhia Region After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Three people were injured in an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district,” he wrote.

As the official clarified, the enemy attacked Novomykolaivka with guided aerial bombs. Two men and a woman were injured -they are currently under medical supervision.

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Private homes and a car were damaged as a result of the strike, Fedorov added.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 817 strikes on 46 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring ten people.

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