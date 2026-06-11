TN Delta Farmers Seek Drought Declaration Amid Uncertain Mettur Water Release

MENAFN - IANS) Tiruchy, June 11 (IANS) With the customary June 12 release of water from the Mettur Dam appearing unlikely due to low storage levels, farmers across the Cauvery Delta region have urged the Tamil Nadu government to declare the delta districts as drought-hit and convene a meeting with stakeholders to address the emerging crisis in kuruvai cultivation.

The Mettur reservoir, which serves as the lifeline for irrigation in the delta, is traditionally opened on June 12 every year and remains operational until January 28. However, water is usually released only when storage levels are considered adequate.

The reservoir's water level stood at 79.69 feet with a storage of 41.648 TMC on Wednesday, well below the level generally required to open the dam. The uncertainty over water release has caused anxiety among farmers, particularly those dependent on river irrigation for raising kuruvai paddy.

While some farmers had anticipated the shortage and opted against cultivation this season, others proceeded with sowing by relying on borewell irrigation.

Agriculture officials estimate that kuruvai cultivation could still cover around 3.5 lakh acres this year. However, farmer organisations contend that the actual extent may be significantly lower due to power supply disruptions affecting borewell operations.

According to farmer representatives, uninterrupted electricity is crucial for operating irrigation pumps during the early stages of crop growth. Frequent and unscheduled power cuts, they said, have severely affected irrigation schedules, resulting in crop stress and withering in several parts of the delta.

Farmer leaders warned that the reduction in cultivated area could be substantial compared to recent years, when timely release of water from Mettur helped achieve kuruvai cultivation over more than six lakh acres.

They also expressed concern that lower acreage would lead to a decline in paddy production, adversely affecting both farmers and agricultural labourers dependent on the seasonal crop.

Farmers have called upon the state government to hold a tripartite consultation involving officials, agricultural experts and farmer representatives to assess the situation and formulate contingency measures. Such meetings, they noted, were held during previous administrations to guide farmers on alternative crop choices and water management strategies during years of inadequate storage.

They have also urged the government to seek Central assistance by declaring the Cauvery Delta region drought-affected, arguing that immediate intervention is necessary to prevent large-scale crop losses and protect rural livelihoods.