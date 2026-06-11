PM Modi Thanks World Leaders For 'Heartfelt Wishes' On Becoming India's Longest-Serving Prime Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked world leaders for their warm wishes on his becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

Several world leaders on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, lauding his visionary leadership and the enduring trust placed in him by the people.

Thanking Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Thank you Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for your warm wishes. I look forward to working closely with you to further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and take India-Singapore ties to new heights."

PM Modi also thanked Guyana President Irfaan Ali and said, "Thank you, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, for your gracious words and warm wishes. I look forward to continuing our cooperation for the benefit of the people of India and Guyana."

Thanking US President Donald Trump, the Prime Minister said, "I look forward to working with you to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both our nations and the world."

Reposting the congratulatory video shared by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi said, "Thank you, my friend, for your most gracious wishes. I fully agree with you. India-Israel friendship will continue to grow from strength to strength in the years to come."

Sharing the post shared by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, PM Modi thanked the leader for the warm wishes and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening the India-Germany strategic partnership and deepening cooperation across key areas.

Thanking Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her warm wishes, PM Modi said, "I look forward to building on the strong momentum in our India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership for the mutual benefit of our two nations and peoples."

He also expressed gratitude to Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for his heartfelt wishes and said, "I cherish our friendship and deeply value the special relationship between India and Bhutan."

Additionally, PM Modi expressed gratitude to several other world leaders for wishing him on the historic tenure, while reaffirming his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Earlier on June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest-serving Prime Minister, marking 12 years at the helm of the Central government.

PM Modi crossed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record with 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister.

Nehru's tenure from 1952 onwards is considered for this comparison, as he headed an interim government between 1947 and 1952 before the country's first general elections were held.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years in office, her tenure was not continuous, making PM Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in the country's history. He has served from his first swearing-in ceremony in 2014 to securing successive mandates in 2019 and a historic third consecutive term in 2024.

The PM Modi-led government's era has also been marked by a series of high-profile infrastructure and nation-building projects, including the new Parliament building, Central Vista redevelopment, Kartavya Path, Vande Bharat trains, the Statue of Unity, INS Vikrant, the Kashmir rail link, Noida International Airport, Namo Bharat RRTS and the Ganga Expressway.