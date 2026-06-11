Rukmini Vasanth Files Complaint After Deepfake Video Goes Viral, Police Trace Accounts - Read On

The investigation into the deepfake obscene video targeting actress Rukmini Vasanth has taken a significant turn, with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Cyber Crime police reportedly identifying that many of the social media accounts involved in sharing the video were operated by individuals outside Karnataka.

Most accounts linked to users outside Karnataka

According to police findings, several of the Instagram, X, and Facebook accounts mentioned in Rukmini Vasanth's complaint were traced to users based in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Investigators reportedly discovered that many of these accounts became inactive or were deleted shortly after the cyber crime case was registered.

A police official stated that efforts are underway to identify and locate the individuals behind the accounts. Authorities are analysing digital footprints and technical evidence to track the suspects involved in circulating the manipulated content.

Actress files cyber crime complaint

The controversy began after a deepfake video falsely portraying Rukmini Vasanth in a swimsuit from a photoshoot surfaced online and spread across social media platforms. Following the circulation of the video, the actress approached the CCB Cyber Crime police station and filed a formal complaint seeking action against those responsible.

The complaint included details of specific social media accounts that allegedly shared or amplified the content.

Police intensify digital investigation

Investigators are now relying on technical data, including IP addresses and platform-related information, to trace the origin and spread of the deepfake video. The police are also coordinating efforts to identify users who may have played a role in creating or distributing the manipulated footage.

The case highlights the growing concern over the misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology, which has increasingly become a challenge for law enforcement agencies dealing with cyber crimes and online harassment.