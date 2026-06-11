Mayurbhanj Mining: Farmers Allege Damage To Land, Water Resources

Mining operations in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district have come under scrutiny after farmers and environmental experts alleged large-scale damage to agricultural land, water resources and the surrounding ecosystem.

Farmers Allege Decades of Damage

Singhraj Hembram, a local farmer, said the mining company operating in his area has caused extensive damage over several decades. "The problem is this company has completely filled our streams with sand," Hembram said. He alleged that the mining activity has been ongoing for decades without meaningful local development. "It's been approximately 55 years. They haven't done any development work for us. They've filled our farmland with sand," he added.

Describing the worsening agricultural conditions, he said water flow into fields has been severely impacted. "The water going into our fields... we can't even enter the fields because they are filled with sand and grit. All the water that used to be here is now gone," Hembram said.

He further alleged that repeated complaints to authorities and company representatives had gone unanswered. "We tell them every year. Even after speaking to them every year, they don't listen to us," he said.

Hembram also said that farmers are struggling financially due to damaged crops and unpaid loans. "We won't be able to repay. And the red water and grit that's flowing..." he said, highlighting the worsening situation.

He further claimed that complaints regarding illegal dumping of mining waste had also been ignored. "We had filed a written complaint, but even after giving it in writing, they don't listen. No action is taken," he said.

Administration Pledges Review

Officials, however, said that the matter has been taken note of and will be reviewed. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mayurbhanj Netrananda Mallick said the administration would examine the complaints and initiate appropriate action. "We got information from you that regarding the issues happening in Kusumi block... we will discuss with the Collector, sir," Mallick said.

He added that petitions have already been received and hearings will be conducted. "Some of the people have filed petitions... we have to take steps and conduct an inquiry and take steps as per the guidelines available with us," he said, adding that the matter "will be sorted out" at the administrative level.

Environmental Concerns Highlighted

Furthermore, environmentalist and former honorary wildlife warden Vanoomitra Achariya said that while mining is essential, regulatory compliance is being ignored, leading to ecological damage. "Mining is necessary for development. But here, rules for mining, during and after the mining process, are not followed," Achariya said.

He warned that improper dumping and soil displacement are damaging agriculture and water systems. "They dig up the soil and throw it here and there. Consequently, when it rains, the soil washes away and destroys agriculture," he said.

He further noted that mining dust and waste are affecting wildlife habitats, particularly near Similipal. "Mining dust covers the soil, destroying agriculture... Animals, particularly near Similipal... struggle to find water," he added.

Authorities are expected to initiate an inquiry following the complaints and submit findings for further action. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)