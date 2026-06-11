IOC Proposes Major Reform Of Olympic Program, Host Election Process

MENAFN - IANS) Geneva, June 11 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee's Executive Board has proposed sweeping reforms to both the Olympic Games program review process and the Olympic host election framework, aiming to improve transparency, sustainability, cost management and athlete-centered decision-making.

The proposals were presented by IOC President Kirsty Coventry as part of the organization's ongoing "Fit for the Future" initiative following an Executive Board meeting, reports Xinhua.

A central element of the reforms is a shift toward evaluating Olympic disciplines rather than sports as a whole. The IOC said the approach more accurately reflects the impact of individual disciplines on venue requirements, operational complexity and overall Games costs.

Under the proposed framework, an Olympic discipline is defined as one or more events within a sport that require a dedicated field of play or a significant modification to a shared field of play, typically involving a separate group of athletes.

If approved by the IOC Session, the new methodology would be introduced for the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.

The revised review process would establish two separate pathways: incumbent disciplines already included in the Olympic program under the Host Contract, and candidate disciplines seeking inclusion.

While both groups would be assessed against similar standards, the IOC said the separate pathways recognize differences in available performance data and allow for fairer evaluations.

All disciplines would first undergo an eligibility screening covering governance standards, anti-doping compliance, integrity measures and athlete safeguarding policies.

They would then be assessed against key criteria including global appeal, cost and operational complexity, and athlete representation.

A final comparative stage would bring together the highest-performing candidate disciplines and the lowest-performing incumbent disciplines for direct evaluation using consistent and objective benchmarks.

The IOC said the methodology is designed to balance three priorities: maintaining an appropriate Games size, ensuring global relevance and creating opportunities for innovation and new disciplines.

The Executive Board has also proposed reforms to the Olympic host election process aimed at increasing transparency and strengthening member involvement.

Among the key changes is the introduction of a new transitional phase, known as "Strategic Dialogue," between the current Continuous Dialogue and Targeted Dialogue stages. The phase would allow the Executive Board to identify and shortlist interested parties before advancing discussions.

"The reforms are designed to enable potential hosts to develop their projects in a more cost-efficient way, offering planning security for governments while allowing sufficient time to build public support," the IOC said.

If endorsed by the IOC Session, the changes would represent one of the most significant overhauls of Olympic governance in recent years.