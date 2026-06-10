CM Vijay To Attend NITI Aayog Meet Today Likely To Press TN's Key Demands

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 11 (IANS) Amid calls from political allies and stakeholders to actively represent Tamil Nadu's interests at the national level, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is set to participate in the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting, scheduled to be held at the Cultural Centre in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, will bring together Chief Ministers from across the country to deliberate on development priorities, Centre-State cooperation and long-term policy initiatives.

Political observers and alliance partners have urged CM Vijay to use the platform to strongly articulate Tamil Nadu's development concerns and press for the state's pending demands before the Union government.

CM Vijay arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a private aircraft for what is his second visit to the national capital since assuming office as Chief Minister. He reached the Tamil Nadu Government House in the afternoon, where he was received by senior officials, including Tamil Nadu's representatives stationed in the national capital.

Ahead of the NITI Aayog meeting, the Chief Minister held a series of high-profile meetings with national leaders. On Wednesday evening, he met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and discussed matters concerning the state and the country.

He later called on Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President's residence. The meetings were viewed as part of Vijay's efforts to strengthen engagement with constitutional authorities and national leadership.

The Chief Minister also met Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at their residence. The interaction assumes significance as Congress is a key ally of the ruling coalition in Tamil Nadu.

In another important engagement, Vijay met CPI General Secretary D. Raja at the party's national headquarters and conveyed his gratitude for the support extended by Left parties to his government.

After concluding the meetings, Vijay returned to the Tamil Nadu Government House in the evening.

Sources indicated that during the NITI Aayog meeting, the Chief Minister is expected to highlight Tamil Nadu's developmental priorities, infrastructure requirements, welfare initiatives and key demands requiring support from the Union government. His interventions at the meeting are likely to focus on securing greater financial assistance and accelerating major projects crucial to the state's growth.