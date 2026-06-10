68 Electricity Distribution Companies Now Live On Digilocker

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Several electricity distribution utilities are now live on DigiLocker, India's flagship digital document wallet under the Digital India programme.

It has successfully onboarded 68 electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) and power departments across the country, according to IT Ministry.

“This major integration allows electricity consumers across 35 States and Union Territories to securely access their digital electricity bills directly within the DigiLocker app, bringing greater convenience, accessibility and efficiency in the management of essential utility documents,” the ministry said in a statement.

Prominent public and private utilities now live on Digilocker are Dhakshinachal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited; Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited; Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited; Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited; Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam; Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited; BSES Rajdhani Power Limited; BSES Yamuna Power Limited; Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited; Noida Power Company Limited and others.

The participating entities include state power distribution companies, municipal electricity departments and private distribution utilities, serving millions of consumers nationwide.

The on-boarding of 68 electricity utilities marks a significant milestone in DigiLocker's efforts to make essential citizen documents readily accessible through a secure digital platform.

As DigiLocker expands its ecosystem of trusted issuers, citizens will benefit from simplified access to government and utility-issued credentials while organisations will benefit from streamlined digital service delivery, said the ministry.

By making electricity bills available through DigiLocker, consumers can retrieve their latest bills digitally whenever required, eliminating the need to search through emails, maintain physical copies or visit service provider offices.

The integration ensures that consumers have access to issuer-sourced documents from their respective electricity service providers through a secure and trusted platform, said the ministry.