PM Modi's Tenure: Dilip Ghosh Lauds PM, Says Congress 'Troubled'

Ghosh Lauds PM Modi's 'Historic Work'

Amid a political row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister in consecutive elected terms, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said that while the Congress was "troubled" by the development, people across the country were happy with Modi's leadership and achievements.

Speaking to ANI here, Ghosh praised the Prime Minister's tenure and credited him with bringing significant changes to the country. "Congress is troubled, but the people of the country are happy. Prime Minister Modi has done historic work. The public knows that change has come in the country. Everyone is happy. We keep winning new states. May his health always remain good and may he always continue doing good work," Ghosh said.

Congress Accuses BJP of 'Distorting History'

His remarks came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its claims regarding Prime Minister Modi's tenure, accusing the ruling party of "twisting and distorting history" and creating a "new and ridiculous category" to highlight the Prime Minister's record.

In a post on X, Kharge asserted that India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, remained the country's longest-serving Prime Minister and also held the record for the longest continuous tenure in office. "India's longest-serving Prime Minister was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was also the one who served the longest continuously as Prime Minister. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister with the second-longest tenure. Now, the BJP has to invent a new and ridiculous category to prove who is the longest continuously serving Prime Minister after general elections in independent India," Kharge said.

The Congress chief also accused the Modi government of failing to deliver on key promises related to employment, inflation, farmers' welfare and economic growth, alleging that the past 12 years had been marked by "sloganeering" and "manufactured narratives." The exchange comes as Prime Minister Modi completed 4,399 days in office. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he has achieved the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. (ANI)

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