Singapore PM Wong Hails Modi's Milestone, Vows To Deepen SG-India Ties

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister and expressed optimism in taking the ties between the two countries forward.

In a post on X he congratulated PM Modi and said that the milestone is reflective of his dedicated service and leadership. He said that he looked forward to further deepening the ties and creating opportunities for the people of both countries. "Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This milestone reflects years of dedicated service & leadership. I look forward to continuing our close partnership to strengthen SG-India ties & create opportunities for our peoples." Wong wrote on X.

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This milestone reflects years of dedicated service & leadership. I look forward to continuing our close partnership to strengthen SG–India ties & create opportunities for our peoples. twitter/erLU0iBoLs - Lawrence Wong (@LawrenceWongST) June 11, 2026

Global Leaders Congratulate PM Modi

Wishes poured in from across the world as Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his historic milestone. Key global leaders who wished PM Modi included Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who highlighted how PM Modi has made invaluable contributions to the remarkable advancement of Japan-India relations. Canadian PM Mark Carney stated that as Canada and India renew their partnership, he looks forward to continuing their collaborative efforts to deliver greater prosperity for the peoples of both nations. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Germany and India and conveyed his anticipation of welcoming PM Modi to Germany for the next intergovernmental consultations. Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, congratulated PM Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. She recalled their recent meeting in Rome and expressed her commitment to advancing the Special Strategic Partnership between India and Italy for the benefit of both nations and their peoples.

PM Modi Responds to Wishes

Late on Wednesday in a post on X, PM Modi thanked people for the their wishes and said, "I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to serve Bharat and contribute to our nation's development journey. Over the years, the people of India have repeatedly voted for stability, good governance and development. Their trust has been my greatest source of strength. I remain fully committed to working with even greater dedication to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat and fulfil the aspirations of 140 crore Indians." (ANI)

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