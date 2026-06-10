Kerala Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Idukki, Ernakulam And Thrissur

Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across Kerala, prompting the IMD to issue Orange, Yellow alerts in several districts. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert and follow safety instructions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued heavy rainfall across Kerala and has issued Orange and Yellow alerts for several districts over the next few days. On June 11, an Orange Alert, which signifies the possibility of very heavy rainfall, has been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts. The warning will remain in effect for Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam on June 12. Meanwhile, a Yellow Alert indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall has been declared for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, and Malappuram on June 11. Additional Yellow Alerts have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Thrissur on June 12; Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod on June 13; and Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram on June 14. The weather department has also cautioned that these warnings may be updated or revised depending on evolving weather conditions.

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With continuous rainfall increasing the risk of natural hazards, authorities have advised people living in landslide-prone, hill slope, and flash flood vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and follow official instructions.

Residents near rivers, low-lying regions, and areas downstream of dams have also been asked to monitor weather updates closely and relocate to safer locations if advised by local authorities.

The risk of landslides, mudslides, and sudden water surges is particularly high in hilly districts receiving prolonged rainfall. Emergency preparedness and timely evacuation can significantly reduce the risk to life and property.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has once again emphasized that lightning is a serious natural hazard capable of causing fatalities, injuries, and damage to electrical equipment.

People are advised to take precautions as soon as dark rain clouds appear, even before lightning becomes visible. Between 2 PM and 10 PM, when thunderstorms are more common, unnecessary outdoor activities should be avoided.

Important safety measures include:

Move indoors immediately when the first sign of lightning appears.

Avoid terraces, rooftops, open grounds, and isolated trees.

Disconnect electrical appliances and keep doors and windows closed.

Avoid using wired telephones and electrical devices during thunderstorms.

Do not bathe or come into contact with water sources during lightning activity.

Stay away from lakes, rivers, ponds, and other water bodies.

If outdoors with no shelter available, crouch low with feet together and head tucked down.

Avoid touching metal objects and vehicle metal surfaces.

Keep pets and livestock in safe sheltered locations.

Authorities also highlighted that lightning strike victims do not retain electrical charge, meaning immediate first aid can and should be provided. The first few moments after a lightning strike are critical and can often save lives.

As Kerala continues to witness widespread monsoon activity, residents are encouraged to stay informed through official weather updates and prioritize safety, especially in regions under weather alerts.