Delhi-NCR May Get Break From Intense Heat As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another round of thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall over Delhi-NCR, issuing a fresh weather advisory for the region. Weather conditions are expected to remain unsettled on June 11 and 12, with partly cloudy skies and the likelihood of light to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm activity, particularly during the evening and night hours.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lighting and gusty winds on Thursday for the national capital.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, several other parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and states in the Northeast, are likely to experience significant weather activity over the next few days.

The IMD has predicted strong surface winds over the national capital, with speeds ranging between 50 and 60 kmph and gusts reaching up to 70 kmph on Thursday. The alert comes after parts of Delhi witnessed severe weather conditions on Tuesday evening, when powerful winds reportedly touched 111 kmph, resulting in abrupt changes in local weather patterns.

According to the weather department, atmospheric conditions are expected to remain unstable throughout the day. Isolated dust storms, lightning strikes and thunderstorm activity may occur in different parts of the city. Despite the possibility of rain, Delhi is likely to continue experiencing hot and humid conditions, with maximum temperatures expected to hover between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius.

The southwest monsoon is projected to arrive in Delhi and the National Capital Region between June 25 and June 30. After reaching the national capital, the monsoon is expected to advance further into northwestern India, covering Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather conditions are likely to improve slightly on June 12 as rainfall and thunderstorm activity bring relief from the prevailing heat. Temperatures are expected to fall, with the maximum likely to remain around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 26 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, both eastern and western regions are expected to receive scattered rainfall. The IMD has forecast thundersqualls on June 11, accompanied by winds of 60-70 kmph and gusts that could reach 80 kmph. Dust storms are also likely in several districts. Additionally, isolated hailstorm activity has been predicted, particularly in western parts of the state, while thunderstorms and lightning are expected to persist through June 13.

Meanwhile, Kerala continues to witness active monsoon conditions. Widespread rainfall has been forecast across Kerala and Mahe on June 11 and 12, with isolated locations likely to receive very heavy showers, increasing the risk of waterlogging and localised flooding in vulnerable areas.