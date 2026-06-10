Kaley Cuoco On Expecting Second Child: Completing Our Little Family

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actress Kaley Cuoco, who is known for playing Penny in the sitcom“The Big Bang Theory”, has announced that she is all set to welcome her second child with fiance Tom Pelphrey.

Kaley took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images, including a sonogram. The handful of images featured the gender reveal and her blossoming baby bump.

“Completing our little family, what a dream come true! This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways, but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!! @tommypelphrey girl dad for life and yes, the last pic is our dainty princess giving us the middle finger!” she wrote as the caption.

Cuoco and Pelphrey made their first public appearance as a couple at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May 2022.

Cuoco had confirmed her relationship with actor Tom Pelphrey in May 2022. Five months later, she announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. The actress gave birth to their daughter Matilda in March 2023. They announced their engagement in 2024.

Pelphrey is known for his work in the series Guiding Light, As the World Turns, Banshee, Iron Fist, Ozark, Outer Range, Love & Death, Task, Mank, and American Murderer.

Meanwhile, Cuoco starred as Bridget Hennessy in 8 Simple Rules and as the title character in the comedic thriller The Flight Attendant.

The actress went on to star as Billie Jenkins in the fantasy series Charmed, voiced the title role in the animated series Harley Quinn, and played the lead role in the comedy thriller series Based on a True Story.

Her film work includes Quicksand: No Escape and Growing Up Brady, as well as Virtuosity, Hop, The Wedding Ringer, The Man from Toronto, Meet Cute, and Role Play.