Aamir Khan And To-Be-Wife Gauri Spratt Walk Hand In Hand At Airport Ahead Of July Wedding

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt were spotted walking hand in hand at the Mumbai airport on the early morning of Thursday.

The couple appeared relaxed and happy as they made their way through the airport terminal, looking head over heels in love.

In a video by IANS, Aamir was seen dressed in a casual black T-shirt, matching trousers, a black cap and his signature spectacles. Gauri complemented him in a navy-blue co-ord outfit.

The two were seen walking side by side and hand in hand engaging in conversation and sharing smiles as paparazzi clicked them.

The airport appearance comes amid reports of the actor all set to marry Gauri Spratt next month.

According to sources close to the development, the couple is expected to tie the knot on July 5 in an intimate ceremony.

Reports suggest that Aamir and Gauri have opted for a simple registered marriage at home in the presence of family members and a close circle of friends.

Ever since making their relationship public last year, Gauri has been seen accompanying Aamir on several occasions.

Interestingly, the two are believed to have known each other for nearly 25 years before their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Aamir officially introduced Gauri to the media earlier this year during celebrations surrounding his 60th birthday.

Gauri is also a mother to a seven-year-old son and has largely stayed away from the spotlight.

On the personal front, Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple parted ways in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in 2021 but continue to maintain an amicable relationship and co-parent their son.

–IANS

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