Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL) Beetaloo Operations Update

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Sydney, June 11, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL ) (EEGUF:OTCMKTS ) reports it has successfully drilled and cased its Carpentaria-5H well in EP187, delivering strong gas shows along the horizontal section in the Velkerri-B shale and positioning the company for fracture stimulation and production testing in early Q2 2025.Highlights:- All Carpentaria Pilot site civil works are complete, and installation of the Carpentaria Gas Plant is ongoing- The last two trucks carrying the second compressor unit and the intercooler are in transit from Roma to the Carpentaria site. The Roma yard will be cleared and the lease returned this month- Gas gathering pipelines are being installed to connect C-2H, C-3H & C-5H to the Carpentaria Gas Plant- Carpentaria-5H Extended Production Test to commence mid-June- Velseis to commence seismic acquisition in Western Beetaloo in late June to delineate future drilling locations within the >20 TCF Western Beetaloo prospective resource areaAlex Underwood, Managing Director commented:"Following the end of the wet season, activity across the Beetaloo Basin has ramped up significantly as we continue progressing towards pilot production from our Carpentaria Pilot Project.Transportation of the Carpentaria Gas Plant and commencement of construction activities marks another important milestone for the Company as we continue building out the infrastructure required to support pilot production operations.In parallel, preparations for the extended production test of Carpentaria-5H are nearing completion, with flow testing expected to commence in the coming weeks.At the same time, we are pleased to be advancing exploration activity in the Western Beetaloo, where upcoming seismic acquisition is expected to further define the scale and quality of the resource opportunity across this highly prospective area.With multiple operational and exploration activities now underway, Beetaloo Energy is continuing to build momentum across the basin as we execute our strategy to unlock the world-class potential of the Beetaloo."CARPENTARIA GAS PLANTBeetaloo Energy is pleased to report that, following a long and intense wet season, the camp at the Carpentaria Pilot Project reopened in May and work on the Carpentaria Gas Plant has ramped up.The camp currently accommodates approximately 40 personnel working on gas plant construction. At the time of writing the first compressor has been lifted into place and connecting pipe work is progressing.Construction of the gas gathering pipelines to link the gas plant to the three pilot wells is underway.We look forward to updating shareholders as we progress.CARPENTARIA 5H (C-5H)Beetaloo Energy expects to recommence the extended production test of C-5H in mid-June subject to final clean up. During clean-up flow testing operations in late 2025, C-5H achieved a peak gas flow rate of 11.2 TJ/day and a 30-day average of 7.1 TJ/day with a day-30 exit rate of 6.3 TJ/day.Installation of expanded water-handling infrastructure to manage water production is complete.WESTERN BEETALOOA 2D seismic survey is planned to commence in June across the Gas Discovery Area between Tarlee S3 and Birdum Creek-1. The same reservoir units as Carpentaria will be targeted, but with significantly thicker B Shale development.Velseis Integrated Seismic Technologies Pty Limited will acquire ~230 km of seismic lines under existing environmental approvals designed to optimise future horizontal well orientation.Land access agreements have now been executed with pastoralists. Clearing for access will commence in mid-June by local company Wildman River Stock Contractors.The program is designed to delineate a >20 TCF resource and build a multi-decade LNG scale drilling inventory strategically located near pipeline, road and rail infrastructure.CORPORATEAs we progress towards pilot production, we continue to strengthen our team and are pleased to welcome three new Darwin-based employees.Damian Woods has joined as Operations Superintendent, with responsibility for the Carpentaria Project, while Andrew Lewis and Audrey Santiaguel have joined the Environmental and Compliance team.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited







Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds 28.9 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur Basin and Beetaloo Sub-basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, has enormous conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo Sub-basin, in which Beetaloo Energy holds a substantial position, has world-class hydrocarbon volumes in place and a ramp up in industry activity to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators is ongoing.