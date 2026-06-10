Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) And POSCO Holdings (KRX:005490) Sign Binding Agreement For DLE Demonstration Plant At Green River

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Brisbane, June 11, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anson Resources Limited (ASX:ASN ) (ANSNF:OTCMKTS ) has announced that it has executed a definitive Demonstration Plant Agreement ("Agreement") with POSCO Holdings Inc. (005490:KRX) (NYSE:PKX ) relating to the construction and operation of a Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") demonstration facility at the Green River Lithium Project in the Paradox Basin, Utah, USA.Highlights:- Binding Demonstration Plant Agreement executed with POSCO Holdings for the Green River Lithium Project, Utah, USA.- POSCO to lead the project at its own expense including the design, construction and operation of its proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") Demonstration Plant.- POSCO to pay ~AUD $7.2 million (USD $5.2 million) facilitation fee to Anson.- Demonstration plant designed to validate commercialisation of POSCO's proprietary DLE technology for Green River Brines.- During the operation of the demonstration plant, the parties will discuss further commercial collaboration.Anson Resources Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Richardson and POSCO Holdings Inc Chief Executive Officer, Mr Lee Ju-Tae, signed the definitive agreement at POSCO Holdings Inc headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.Following the signing ceremony Anson CEO Bruce Richardson toured POSCO's secondary battery complex in Gwangyang.The signing of the Agreement establishing a framework under which POSCO will operate its own noncommercial DLE demonstration plant designed to validate lithium extraction at continuous industrial scale.Under the Agreement POSCO committed to setting up its DLE demo-plant to extract lithium from brines produced from the Bosydaba #1 well owned by Anson at the Green River Lithium Project. POSCO will be responsible for engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of the facility, while Anson will provide access to property, infrastructure and brine supply. POSCO will pay Anson a facilitation fee of AUD ~$7.2 million (USD $5.2 million).POSCO is expected to commence operation of the demonstration plant in 2027 and complete the work in 2028.The two companies will continue to explore potential business cooperation opportunities, including joint investment in the Project, during the operation of the demonstration plant, as outlined in the MoU Agreement, see ASX Announcement 30 June 2025.STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE- Demonstrates strong industry validation of Green River's low-cost lithium potential.- Accelerates technical de-risking through continuous demonstration-scale testing.- Positions Green River as a key participant in the emerging U.S. domestic battery materials supply chain.Executive Chairman & CEO, Mr. Bruce Richardson commented:"Securing a definitive agreement with POSCO represents a transformational step forward for the Green River Lithium Project.Moving from a non-binding MoU to a fully executed agreement underscores the strong technical confidence POSCO has in our asset and highlights the increasing strategic importance of domestic U.S. lithium supply. Meeting with POSCO's Senior Management team during the development of this agreement it became obvious that we share the same strategic objectives. We look forward to working with POSCO in achieving our shared goals."POSCO Holdings commented:"With the approval of the terms for a binding agreement, POSCO Holdings will advance validation of DLE technology in the United States and evaluate commercialisation pathways for future lithium production.We believe collaboration with Anson Resources at Green River will contribute to strengthening the North American lithium supply chain."About POSCO HoldingsPOSCO Holdings Inc. (KRX: 005490) is a leading South Korean industrial group with strategic investments across steel, energy, and battery materials. POSCO Group is developing a global supply chain to support the transition EV and has invested in a total of 93,000 tonnes of lithium production annually in Argentina and South Korea. The company has made significant investments in both brine and hard-rock lithium resources across South America and Australia and is advancing proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technologies to accelerate low-carbon lithium production.About Anson Resources Ltd

Anson Resources Limited (ASX:ASN) (OTCMKTS:ANSNF) (FRA:9MY) is an ASX-listed mineral resources company with a portfolio of minerals projects in key demand-driven commodities. Its core assets are the Green River and Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, in the USA. Anson is focused on developing these assets into a significant lithium producing operations. The Company's goal is to create long term shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of natural resources that meet the demand of tomorrow's new energy and technology markets.