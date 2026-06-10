US Senator Seeks Probe Into China-Linked AI Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 11 (IANS) Asserting that a network linked to the Chinese Communist Party is working to undermine the buildout of American AI infrastructure, Senator Tom Cotton has called on the Justice Department to open an investigation into foreign influence efforts targeting data-centre development.

In a letter to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Wednesday (local time), the Arkansas Republican said reports point to a coordinated effort by foreign actors to shape US policy and public opinion on data centres, which are increasingly seen as critical infrastructure in the global race for artificial intelligence.

“I write requesting the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigate foreign influence efforts targeting the buildout of American AI infrastructure,” Cotton wrote.

“Alarming reports indicate that a network of foreign actors, led by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is attempting to manipulate US policy and public opinion on data centres,” he said.

Cotton argued that maintaining US leadership in artificial intelligence is central to the country's economic and strategic interests.

“Maintaining America's AI advantage is vital to American economic strength, diplomacy, national security, and military power,” he wrote.

The senator acknowledged that communities have legitimate concerns about the rapid growth of data centres, including their impact on energy consumption and natural resources.

“Americans certainly have valid concerns about potential rising energy costs and strains on natural resources related to data centres, and we should implement common-sense regulations and legislation to protect communities from adverse effects,” Cotton said.

At the same time, he warned against allowing foreign adversaries to exploit those concerns.

“But we can't allow any effort by foreign adversaries to extort these fears and undermine our technological development,” he wrote.

The letter cites what Cotton described as a multi-year foreign influence campaign operating through several channels. He pointed to a network of US-based non-profit organisations funded by Neville Roy Singham, whom he described as“a Shanghai-based American expatriate under US-government scrutiny for his ties to the Chinese Communists.”

According to Cotton, the network has for years produced content opposing the development of American AI infrastructure while China continues to promote its own technological ambitions.

“For years, Singham's network has been producing content opposing the development of American AI infrastructure, and various investigations have found that the Chinese government is the network's ultimate paymaster,” he wrote.

“All while the Chinese government promotes its own AI ambitions at home, where sentiments are overwhelmingly pro-technology,” Cotton added.

The senator further alleged that foreign-funded charitable organisations linked to the campaign have directed more than $2 billion to US advocacy groups, including organisations involved in opposition to data-centre projects and efforts to influence policymakers.

Cotton also referenced a recent Senate event on artificial intelligence hosted by Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Just one month ago, Senator Bernie Sanders hosted a 75-minute panel on 'the existential threat of AI' where two of the four panellists were Chinese government affiliates,” he wrote.

The letter specifically cited“a professor from Tsinghua University, a crown jewel of China's Military-Civil Fusion strategy and a host to multiple defence research laboratories.”

Noting that some of the issues are already under congressional review, Cotton said no organisation connected to the alleged network has been charged under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

“Several of these matters are already under congressional review. Yet no entity in the network has been charged under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA),” he wrote.“I therefore request that the DOJ launch a full investigation into these matters.”

The Justice Department did not immediately comment on Cotton's request.

The United States and China are locked in an intensifying competition over artificial intelligence, advanced computing and semiconductor technologies. Both countries view AI as a strategic sector with implications for economic growth, military capabilities and national security.