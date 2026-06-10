Protest In LA: Activists Urge FIFA To Expel Iran From World Cup

Iranian-American activists and former footballers staged a protest in Los Angeles ahead of Iran's opening FIFA World Cup match, calling on world football governing body FIFA to expel the nation from the tournament over alleged human rights abuses by the Iranian regime, reported Reuters.

Demonstrators gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday, arguing that Iran's participation in the World Cup provides the government in Tehran with an opportunity to improve its international image despite its record on human rights. "Bringing them here and having them play basically presents a calm face to the world, when in fact back home there is no calmness, there's only execution and suffering that the regime has brought," Ryan Salami, a 21-year-old Iranian-American whose parents fled Iran, told Reuters.

Former Athletes Join Demonstration

The protest featured photographs of athletes who activists claim were persecuted or died in government custody after opposing authorities. Several speakers, including former Iranian national team players, paid tribute to athletes they said had been targeted by the state.

Among them was former Iran international Asghar Adibi, who represented the country in 1970. Addressing the crowd, Adibi criticised the current national team's association with the Iranian establishment. "This is the ayatollahs' team," Adibi said. He further alleged that the side was controlled by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), adding that it was wrong to allow an organisation "that kills people, tortures people, to have a team representing them."

Debate Over Current Players' Role

The demonstration highlighted divisions among opponents of the Iranian government regarding the role of the players themselves. While some protesters expressed sympathy for footballers who may face pressure to remain silent, others argued that only individuals loyal to the regime are selected to represent the country. "They are all attached to the regime in some way," protester Peymaneh Shafi told Reuters. "These are the real athletes," she added, pointing to photographs of sportspeople she said had been persecuted by Iranian authorities.

Calls for Change and Future Protests

The protest concluded with a march near City Hall and renewed calls for political change in Iran. Many participants backed demands from opposition groups seeking Iran's exclusion from the World Cup. FIFA and the Iranian national team have not commented on the issue yet.

The issue is also expected to play out inside stadiums during the tournament. Some protesters indicated they would attempt to display Iran's pre-revolution lion-and-sun flag during matches despite restrictions. "100%," Nasrin Saifi, an Iranian-American who left Iran shortly before the 1979 revolution, told Reuters when asked if fans would try to unfurl the banned flag during Iran's games. Iran are scheduled to begin their World Cup campaign in Los Angeles on Tuesday amid heightened political tensions surrounding the team's participation. (ANI)

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