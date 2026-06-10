Owaisi Asks People To Be Vigilant For Telangana Voter List Revision

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged people to remain vigilant ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Telangana and ensure that all necessary documents are prepared correctly to avoid discrepancies in electoral records.

Speaking to local residents here on Wednesday, Owaisi said several individuals whose names were absent from the 2002 voter list but appeared in the 2024 parliamentary electoral rolls were being asked to provide details and supporting documents related to their family lineage. "Those whose names did not appear in 2002 but are in the list of the 2024 Parliament, their father, mother, grandfather, grandmother and great-grandmother are being mapped and given to them. If someone's name is not in the 2002 voter list, they are also being told to prepare their own documents and are being guided in the matter of documentation," Owaisi said.

Owaisi Flags Verification 'Anomalies'

He further claimed that certain inconsistencies were being flagged as anomalies during the verification process. "For those people whose father and their age have a difference of fifteen years, the Election Commission is writing it in the anomaly. If someone has six children, they are being told that we do not include more than five. Therefore, it is very important that we pay attention to this and prepare our documents correctly," he added.

'Issue of Citizenship, Not Just Electoral Matter'

Earlier in May, the Election Commission announced Phase-3 of SIR in 16 states and 3 UTs. In Telangana, the exercise will start from June 15.

Earlier on Tuesday, Owaisi described the voter verification exercise as an issue of citizenship rather than merely an electoral matter and appealed to citizens to work collectively to ensure that every genuine voter's name is included in the list.

The AIMIM chief stressed that assistance should be extended to all citizens irrespective of political affiliation, religion, or community. He said the party had established helpdesk centres across Hyderabad and Telangana and that thousands of people had approached the facilities over the past several weeks for assistance with documentation and voter-related queries.

Reiterating his appeal for inclusivity, Owaisi said every genuine voter should be able to secure a place on the electoral rolls through a transparent and fair process. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)