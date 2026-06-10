Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms And 50 Kmph Winds Likely In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A trough over the Bay of Bengal has triggered a sudden weather shift across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and scattered heavy rain

The weather across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has taken an unexpected turn due to a trough extending from the central Bay of Bengal through coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. Another upper-air trough stretching from Uttar Pradesh to Vidarbha has further intensified atmospheric instability.

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According to weather officials, the combined impact of these systems is responsible for the sudden increase in cloud cover, thunderstorms and rainfall activity across the Telugu states. Meteorologists also expect the southwest monsoon to advance more rapidly into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra over the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several districts over the next three days.

In Andhra Pradesh, rainfall is likely in parts of Rayalaseema and Markapuram, while scattered showers are expected in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph may accompany these storms, increasing the risk of damage to temporary structures and outdoor installations. Telangana is also expected to witness light to moderate rainfall during the same period.

Recent rainfall has already been significant in Hyderabad, with Himayatnagar recording 7 cm, Gachibowli 5 cm and Golconda 3 cm of rain.

Despite the rainfall activity, intense heat remains a concern across parts of Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has warned of severe heatwave conditions in 13 mandals and moderate heatwave conditions in another 42 mandals on June 11.

Areas likely to experience the highest temperatures include Bondapalli and Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram district, Makkuva and Parvathipuram in Parvathipuram Manyam district, Kakinada Urban and Rural regions, and Ananthagiri in Alluri district.

Weather experts predict that temperatures in several districts could continue to hover between 41°C and 42°C over the coming days, creating a challenging combination of scorching heat and sudden thunderstorms.