Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Day 6 Box Office: Varun Dhawan's Rom-Com Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continued its theatrical run on Day 6 despite facing stiff competition. The romantic comedy witnessed a weekday dip but managed to cross significant box-office milestones.

Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai recorded an estimated ₹2.8 crore net collection on its sixth day at the Indian box office. The film witnessed a routine weekday decline after enjoying a decent opening weekend. With Day 6 earnings added, the movie's total India net collection has crossed ₹34 crore, while its India gross stands at over ₹40 crore.

Directed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While some viewers appreciated its light-hearted entertainment and family-friendly humor, others felt the film relied heavily on dated comedy tropes. Despite the divided response, the film has managed to maintain a steady run during its first week.

The film stars Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Strong weekend business helped the movie establish a respectable box-office base, although collections began slowing from Monday onward. Industry observers note that competition from Ram Charan's Peddi and other releases has impacted its overall growth.

On the global front, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has crossed the ₹50 crore worldwide gross mark within six days of release. Trade analysts believe the upcoming weekend will be crucial in determining whether the film can sustain momentum and achieve a stronger lifetime total. Positive family audience support could help the film remain stable over the next few days.