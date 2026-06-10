Msheireb Museums, Sidra Medicine Host Science Café Session On Wellness

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Msheireb Museums and Sidra Medicine, hosted the third Science Café session under the theme of“The Rising Tide: Obesity, Diabetes & Metabolic Diseases”, delivering an engaging discussion on the prevention, innovation, and importance of empowering healthier futures for communities.

The event took place at Bin Jelmood House on and was attended by Dr Ammira Akil, principal investigator – associate level at Sidra Medicine; Dr Tariq Chukir, endocrinology consultant at Qatar Metabolic Institute and attending physician – Endocrinology at Sidra Medicine; Dr Hoda Yaseen Azzam, attending physician – Endocrinology at Sidra Medicine; Dr Altayeb Abdalaziz, consultant physician and endocrinologist at The view Hospital; Reem bint Abdulrahman al-Muftah, director of WHOOP Labs in Doha; and Ghinwa Zoubeir, clinical dietician at The View Hospital.

The panel session featured an open, interactive conversation between clinicians, researchers, nutrition specialists, and healthcare professionals who shared their insights into metabolic health, lifestyle interventions, emerging therapies, and the role of technology and precision medicine in disease prevention and management.

Mohammed al-Yousuf, manager of operation and visitor relations at Msheireb Museums, said:“Through our ongoing partnership with Sidra Medicine, the Science Café series continues to demonstrate the power of bringing together culture, education, and science to address topics that have a direct impact on our communities. At Msheireb Museums, we are committed to creating spaces for meaningful dialogue and lifelong learning, where experts and the public can come together to explore important societal issues.”

Dr Sahar Da'as, research manager at Sidra Medicine and lead of the Science Café initiative, said:“I am so proud to see how far our joint Science Café series has progressed over the past three years. It has gone on to become a credible platform where knowledge, ideas and insights are shared and discussed with the community. Our latest engaging session highlighted the impact of lifestyle and the role of prevention and precision medicine in addressing obesity, diabetes and metabolic diseases.”

The discussion explored the global impact of obesity and metabolic diseases, covering key topics including diabetes prevention, nutrition and healthy lifestyles, childhood obesity, mental wellbeing, and the role of family support in long-term health outcomes.

It also highlighted the transformative potential of precision medicine, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital health technologies in advancing personalised care and significantly improving disease management.