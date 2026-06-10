QC Distributes 'Mushaf Basirah' To Visually Impaired Individuals In Nigeria

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has distributed 994 copies of 'Mushaf Basirah' (Braille Qur'an) to visually impaired beneficiaries across 11 states in Nigeria, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive access to Islamic knowledge and the spiritual empowerment of vulnerable groups.

The initiative comes amid a significant need for accessible learning resources in Nigeria, where persons with disabilities represent a notable segment of the population. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, around 6% of Nigerians live with disabilities, with visual impairment among the most prevalent challenges. National assessments further indicate that millions experience vision loss, underscoring persistent barriers to education and religious engagement- particularly due to the limited availability and high cost of Braille materials.

In response, Qatar Charity facilitated the shipment of the Braille Qur'an copies from its headquarters in Doha for distribution to eligible recipients nationwide. The intervention specifically targeted visually impaired individuals who are literate in Braille, ensuring that the support reaches those best positioned to benefit from it and maximises its impact.

Field teams, in coordination with local partners, carried out extensive groundwork ahead of the distribution. This included close engagement with community leaders, Islamic institutions, and organisations representing persons with disabilities to identify beneficiaries in a transparent and needs-based manner.

A key distribution event in Sokoto State was attended by the executive governor, Ahmad Aliyu, reflecting strong institutional support and highlighting effective collaboration between Qatar Charity and local authorities in delivering high-impact humanitarian initiatives.

Beneficiaries expressed profound appreciation for the initiative, noting its transformative significance in their daily lives.

Recipients emphasised that access to the Braille Qur'an will enable them to read, memorise, and reflect on the Qur'an independently - strengthening their spiritual connection while enhancing their sense of dignity and self-reliance.

Beyond its immediate outcomes, the initiative contributes to broader efforts to advance inclusion, promote equal access to essential resources, and foster the full integration of persons with disabilities into community life.