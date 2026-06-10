Golden Bridge Real Estate Unveils Dubai's Most Compelling Summer Deals At The“Back To Business” Event For The Caden By Prescott Arabian Post

Golden Bridge Real Estate is proud to announce its highly anticipated Back to Business summer event, unveiling an exclusive collection of summer offers for The Caden by Prescott, located in one of the most in-demand locations of Dubai – Meydan Horizon community.

The event is designed to bring together Dubai's brokers and investors under one roof, marking one of the most compelling real estate offers of the season – combining exceptional broker incentives with unmatched client benefits.

“We designed this offer to truly reward the brokers who trust us and the clients who invest with us. The Caden by Prescott is an exceptional product, and these summer deals reflect the confidence we have in both the development and the market.” – Aamil Tabani, CEO, Golden Bridge Real Estate

Situated in the heart of Meydan Horizon, The Caden by Prescott represents a new benchmark in modern Dubai living. Meydan Horizon is one of the city's most strategically positioned communities- offering seamless connectivity to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Hills, while delivering the lifestyle infrastructure that today's investors and end-users demand.

The community is home to a 2km Crystal Lagoon and a 4km boardwalk, putting waterfront leisure, dining, and recreation right at residents' doorsteps. Backed by direct views of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary and with an upcoming Metro Green Line station, Meydan Horizon offers a lifestyle that is as connected as it is serene.

With its prime location, contemporary design, and strong investment appeal, The Caden stands as one of the most investment-forward developments in Dubai's real estate landscape today.

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The Caden holds triple platinum certifications – LEED, WiredScore, and WELL Building Standard – recognising excellence in sustainability, technology, and wellness, making it one of only four developments in Dubai to achieve this distinction.

What further sets The Caden apart is its direct access to a private beach lagoon, bringing a waterfront lifestyle to the heart of the city. In a market where true waterfront living remains rare and highly sought-after, this defining feature elevates The Caden above comparable developments in its class.



Golden Bridge Real Estate is introducing an exclusive summer offer package for the very first time – deals unlike anything the Dubai market has seen before, available for a limited time only.

5% Summer Discount 3-Year Post-Handover Payment Plan 3-Year Service Charge Waiver Exclusive Release of Limited Units

About the Back to Business Event

The Back to Business event serves as the official unveiling of these offers – an exclusive experience bringing brokers, agents, and investors together for a first look at what The Caden by Prescott has to offer this summer.

Golden Bridge Real Estate believes the right offer at the right time can transform an opportunity into a legacy. This summer, they are making that possible.

Event Details

Saturday, 13th June 2026

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Prescott Experience Center, 8th Floor, Park Heights Square 1, Dubai Hills, Dubai

🔗 RSVP:

Also published on Medium.