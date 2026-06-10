Brazil's Exports To Arab Countries Rise In May

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's exports to Arab countries rose 0.7% year-on-year in May to USD 1.4 billion. According to data from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, compiled by the(ABCC ), imports declined 21.5% during the same period, totaling USD 731 million.

Total trade reached USD 2.2 billion, down 8%, while Brazil's trade surplus stood at USD 738 million, an increase of 39.8%.

The survey also shows that, in the year-to-date period, exports totaled USD 7.8 billion, up 2.4% compared to January–May 2025. Imports also increased, rising 1.9% to reach USD 3.9 billion during the same period.

Mohamad Orra Mourad, vice president of international relations and secretary-general of the ABCC, noted that despite the overall increase in exports to Arab countries, shipments to the Gulf states continue to decline sharply. Countries in the region have been targeted by retaliatory attacks from Iran, which has been at war with Israel and the United States since February 28.

Even so, Mourad said the downturn in trade with the Gulf appears to be easing. Exports fell 30.7% in March, 24% in April, and 19.8% in May, all on a year-on-year basis.

“I do not believe there's a single reason that explains this trend. However, strategic food stocks are likely declining. A second reason [for the slower pace of decline in exports] is that alternative maritime routes are working,” Mourad said.

Exports to the Arab Gulf countries fell 19.8% to USD 615.2 million in May, while imports dropped 33.8% to USD 303.4 million compared to the same month in 2025.

In addition to the attacks, the conflict led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which vessels bound to and from the Gulf countries normally pass. All ports in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, as well as most ports in the United Arab Emirates and some Saudi ports, have been affected by the blockade. Oman lies outside the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia, however, has an extensive western coastline, allowing cargo to arrive through Red Sea ports and then be transported overland to the Gulf countries.

“In the case of imports, it is more difficult to secure alternative shipping routes because most imports consist of oil and fertilizers, products that are harder to handle through alternative ports,” Mourad said.

Mourad said exports from Arab countries to Brazil were affected by weaker demand for these products. In May, imports of crude oil fell 2.4% to USD 233.3 million, while refined petroleum imports dropped 67.1% to USD 64.2 million. Imports of mixed fertilizers declined 70.9% to USD 49.5 million, and nitrogen fertilizers fell 43.8% to USD 24.8 million.

Imports of phosphate fertilizers, however, rose 111.4% year-on-year, reaching USD 265.8 million in May.

In the year through May, the leading destinations for Brazilian exports to Arab countries were the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Iraq. Among Arab suppliers to Brazil, the top countries were Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, the UAE, and Algeria.

Brazil's main exports were sugar, chicken meat, and iron ore. Its main imports were crude oil, refined petroleum products, and phosphate fertilizers.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Cláudio Neves/Ports of Paraná

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