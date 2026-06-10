Einride Begins Trading On Nasdaq As Autonomous Freight Company Goes Public

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Einride, a technology company driving the transition to cost-efficient electric and autonomous freight, has announced that its American depository shares and warrants have today begun trading on the Nasdaq Global Market and Nasdaq Capital Market, under the ticker symbols“ENRD” and“ENRDW”, respectively.

To mark the Company's public market debut, Einride leadership is celebrating by ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell at MarketSite in Times Square.

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride has spent a decade building the technology platform, operational infrastructure, and customer relationships to make large-scale electric and autonomous freight a reality. The Company's customers include some of the world's largest shippers across FMCG, food, and industrial verticals.

With a portfolio of 30 global customers, comprehensive operational data integrations, and a pipeline exceeding $800 million in opportunities through its Joint Business Plans, Einride enters the public markets with a proven, scalable platform targeting a $4.6 trillion total addressable market.

Roozbeh Charli, CEO, Einride, says:“Over the past decade, Einride has built the technology and the customer base to lead the transition to autonomous and electric freight.

“Our focus now is clear: continue expanding with our customers and increase automation within their networks, demonstrating that every mile we run makes the entire network more efficient.”

Robert Falck, founder and executive chairman, Einride, says:“Einride started with the simple idea that freight could be done differently, and better.

“Today's listing marks an important milestone for Einride and reflects the strength of the technology platform, the trust of our customers, and the work our team has done to build and scale a modern freight technology business.”

Einride's business model is engineered to capture value across the entire freight ecosystem. This includes Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS), providing end-to-end autonomous and electric shipping solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), through which Einride licenses its technology to third-party operators, OEMs, and defense organizations.

This approach provides multiple pathways for growth as global adoption accelerates. At the core of this ecosystem is Saga, Einride's proprietary AI platform, which optimizes freight operations by simultaneously integrating vehicle telemetry, charging infrastructure, routing, and demand data across the global network.

Eric Rosenfeld, former chief SPAC officer of Legato Merger Corp. III and a director of Einride, says:“Einride's technology is already operating at scale, supported by deep customer relationships and a vision for the future of freight that is backed by a decade of disciplined execution.

“We are proud to have partnered with the Einride team to bring this transformative opportunity to the public markets.”

Investor commentary

Ted Persson, partner at EQT Ventures and a director of Einride, says:“Einride saw where freight was heading long before the rest of the industry did; electric, autonomous and software-defined.

“Over the past decade, the team has turned that vision into a company operating across continents. This listing is a testament to their long-term vision and execution, and a great example of a European technology company scaling onto the global stage. We're proud to be part of their journey.”

Marek Kiisa, co-founder and general partner, NordicNinja, Europe's largest Japan-backed venture capital fund, says:“Einride wasn't improving freight, it was redrawing the map of road transportation.

“We backed that ambition early because, while others saw an autonomous-electric transport company, we saw the foundations of a next-generation AI freight platform.

“The leadership team had the vision and engineering discipline to turn science fiction into reality, and today's milestone reflects years of relentless execution.”