Pope Leo To Bless Barcelona's Sagrada Familia

MENAFN - USA Art News) Pope Leo XIV's Barcelona visit places Gaudí's unfinished masterpiece under a new spotlight

Barcelona is preparing for a papal ceremony that links architecture, devotion, and civic debate. On June 10, 2026, Pope Leo XIV arrived in the city to bless the newly completed Tower of Jesus Christ at the Sagrada Familia and celebrate mass on the 100th anniversary of Antoni Gaudí's death.

The occasion underscores how central the basilica has become to Barcelona's identity. At 566 feet, the Sagrada Familia is now the world's tallest church, a distinction that adds fresh symbolic weight to a building already dense with religious imagery and historical memory. More than 8,000 people were expected to gather for the inauguration, including Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez.

Yet the basilica remains a work in progress. Construction began in 1882, and despite the completion of the Tower of Jesus Christ in February 2026, work continues on four bell towers and on a proposed grand entrance and square. That plan would require demolishing two blocks of homes, a prospect that has drawn strong local pushback and kept the project entangled in questions of urban planning as much as faith.

The papal visit also renews attention on Gaudí's standing within the Catholic Church. Pope Benedict XVI praised him in 2010 as“a practicing Christian who kept the torch of his faith alight to the end of his life.” In 2025, Pope Francis recognized Gaudí for his“heroic virtues,” the second of four steps toward sainthood. The Archdiocese of Barcelona has been advancing the case since 2023.

For Barcelona, the moment is more than ceremonial. It places one of modern architecture's most closely watched monuments at the intersection of worship, heritage, and unfinished ambition - exactly where Gaudí left it.