The Trade In Looted Antiquities Endures For One Reason: Demand

MENAFN - USA Art News) Koh Ker's Looted Statues Return to Cambodia, Exposing the Antiquities Trade's Lasting Demand

Two stone figures from Cambodia's Koh Ker temple complex have been returned to their country of origin, but their journey reveals how resilient the illicit antiquities market remains. The sculptures were among works allegedly trafficked for decades by the late British dealer Douglas Latchford, whose network moved looted Cambodian art from remote temple sites to buyers in Bangkok, London, Manhattan, and beyond.

The case begins in northwest Cambodia, where the statues were excavated and carried out over hours, then transported over days to the Thai border. From there, brokers were waiting to move them to Bangkok, long a transit point for objects headed into the international market. One of the figures, a powerful male likely representing Shiva, was eventually purchased by an American billionaire. One female statue was sold by a London dealer and disappeared into a private collection. The third took a more institutional route: by 1998, it was in the hands of a Manhattan dealer and later entered the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Two of those three works are now back in Cambodia, the result of investigations by the Cambodian government, independent activists, and American law enforcement. Their efforts have dismantled much of Latchford's alleged trafficking network and forced a broader reckoning with how stolen heritage moves through the art world. The article argues, however, that the underlying system remains intact because demand still makes looting profitable.

Cambodia is only one part of a wider crisis. Thousands of objects looted from Iraq and Syria during 21st-century conflicts remain missing. In Sudan, the civil war has brought severe losses, including the reported theft of 60 percent of the National Museum's collection. In Ukraine, there is extensive evidence that Russian forces have systematically looted artworks across the border.

The damage is not only financial or symbolic. Looting can destroy objects outright when thieves use construction equipment or explosives to remove them. It can also cost lives, whether in clashes between looting crews or in attacks on guards trying to protect collections.

There have been meaningful responses. The U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security have pursued complex investigations, especially in Cambodia, where hundreds of pieces have been repatriated. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has created an Antiquities Trafficking Unit that has targeted stolen works held by collectors and museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The museum has since made a series of high-profile returns and expanded provenance research.

Even so, the article's central warning is clear: as long as collectors and institutions continue to buy, the illicit trade will adapt. The Koh Ker statues are home, but the market that carried them away is still operating.