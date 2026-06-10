At London Gallery Weekend, Dealers Fight Narrative Of City's Decline

MENAFN - USA Art News) London Gallery Weekend Opens as London's Gallery Market Faces New Pressure

London's contemporary gallery scene is being asked to prove its resilience in public. That was the subtext at No. 9 Cork Street in Mayfair, where the 2026 edition of London Gallery Weekend opened with a panel that put the city's commercial art market under a bright light. Thaddaeus Ropac, Emma Hodgson of Pale Horse Gallery, and Kate MacGarry all took part in a discussion pointedly titled“How is London's contemporary commercial gallery scene thriving in times of flux?”

The question lands at a moment when the market has been absorbing a series of difficult headlines. Pace Gallery, which operates eight locations worldwide, has cut 50 staff members and dropped 50 artists, and reports say it is also planning to downsize its London operation. Stephen Friedman closed and entered insolvency proceedings earlier this year. At the same time, London continues to contend with the aftereffects of Brexit, shifting tax rules, and collector behavior that has increasingly favored Art Basel Paris over recent editions of Frieze London.

Still, the city's gallery infrastructure is not standing still. Hauser & Wirth is building a new 15,000-square-foot flagship in Mayfair, a conspicuous counterpoint to the language of retreat. And London Gallery Weekend itself has grown into a major civic exercise in visibility. Sarah Rustin, Ropac's global senior director, and Jeremy Epstein of Edel Assanti launched the initiative in 2021. This year, they brought together 120 galleries, including nine first-timers and several with new or expanded spaces, alongside more than 80 free public events.

The weekend is built to move audiences beyond the usual Mayfair circuit. Curated routes led by figures including Lauren Cuthbertson of London's Royal Ballet and memoirist Alice Hattrick connect galleries across the city, encouraging visitors to explore neighborhoods they might otherwise miss. Epstein said the aim is to widen footfall and make the city's dispersed gallery landscape easier to navigate.

The scale is significant. Rustin said roughly 50,000 people attend each year, with many traveling from the US, Europe, and farther afield. For galleries, that concentration of attention can translate into sales, acquisitions, and new relationships. Recent institutional activity has also offered a measure of support: the Arts Council acquired works by Gray Wielebinski and Delaine Le Bas, while the Government Art Collection added several works, including one by Ravelle Pillay.

London's gallery economy is clearly under strain, but it is also still capable of drawing crowds, capital, and institutional interest. The more difficult question is not whether the city remains active, but what kind of market it is becoming.