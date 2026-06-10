Gagosian, Olney Gleason To Present Exhibition For Lee Krasner In France

MENAFN - USA Art News) Lee Krasner's Paris debut arrives as her institutional profile reaches a new level of visibility.

Gagosian and Olney Gleason have announced a Lee Krasner exhibition at Gagosian's Rue de Ponthieu space in Paris, opening October 19, 2026. Presented in collaboration with the Pollock-Krasner Foundation, the show is being described by the galleries as Krasner's first exhibition in France and her first with Gagosian.

The announcement lands just days after another major milestone for the artist. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Lee Krasner–Jackson Pollock exhibition opens on October 4, 2026, and is expected to bring together 120 works by Krasner and Jackson Pollock, positioning the two artists in direct relation to one another. For an artist whose career was long overshadowed by her husband's, that framing carries real weight.

In a statement, Larry Gagosian said the 1960s marked a turning point in Krasner's life and career, when her“distinctive artistic voice was seen on its own.” He added that the Paris exhibition comes at a moment when her“talent and contributions are finally being acknowledged on an institutional scale.” Eric Gleason, of Olney Gleason, said the show will“further illuminate Krasner's position as one of the most versatile and courageous painters of the postwar era.”

The broader significance is hard to miss. Krasner's market has historically lagged behind Pollock's, but museum attention and gallery support are helping recast her not as an adjunct to Abstract Expressionism's most famous name, but as a central figure in her own right. Paris, in this context, is more than a new venue. It is part of a larger correction.